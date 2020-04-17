Monty Roy McMahan Sr., 88, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Conway Regional Health System.
He was born in Wooster, Arkansas, on Feb. 1, 1932, to R.O. and Betty McMahan.
He was a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and Arkansas State Teachers College (University of Central Arkansas) with both a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a master’s degree in education.
He is survived by his wife Peggy “Sug” McMahan (Graddy) of 66 years; his son, Timothy Joe McMahan; grandsons, Timmy (Jennifer), Luke, Dustin (Marisa), Joey (Micah), Nathan, Kizzie, Morgan Cummins (Josh), and Mackenzie McMahan along with a host of great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, R.O. and Betty, along with their first-born son, Monty “Mac” McMahan, Jr (Doreen).
Monty was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army as a biological instructor at the Brooks Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He retired after 38 years in the Arkansas Public School System teaching at Harrison, Vilonia and Conway school districts.
While in education, he served in various roles such as Beta Club sponsor, Student Council Sponsor, sponsoring trips to New York and Washington DC, was Principal at Vilonia High School, the first principal at Conway’s first middle school, and in 1990 he was awarded the “Golden Apple Educator of the Year” award at Conway Junior High.
He was a long-time member of the Denton Deer Camp, where he enjoyed deer hunting. In his early years, Monty enjoyed pheasant hunts in Illinois and bird hunting with his good friend, Ron Cossey. He also enjoyed fishing, especially at the Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely, Minnesota. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball with his sons, Monty “Mac” and Tim, and also enjoyed playing on the team the “Robinette Jewelers” with his cousin, Coy Glover.
Monty was a deal maker that had a passion for yard sales. He was an avid Razorback fan that enjoyed attending or watching every game. In his retirement years, one of his greatest joys was being known as the “Popcorn Man” in his neighborhood. Each month after school, Monty would pop popcorn for the children in his neighborhood and was even interviewed by Channel 11 news.
One of his greatest pleasures was taking road trips with his “Sug”.
They enjoyed Florida beach trips with family members, touring the Natchez Pilgrimage of Antebellum homes, finding bargains at the Canton Trade Days, spontaneous trips to Branson, shopping at Cabela’s in Kansas and Owatonna, Minnesota, watching the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium, and many family camping trips.
Monty was of the Baptist faith and a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway, AR. He enjoyed old Baptist hymns and you would often hear him singing them throughout the day. He served in the church as a Sunday school teacher, Song Director, and a Deacon for 50 years.
Monty looked forward to eating every Tuesday with his “Lunch Bunch” group. He enjoyed looking for deals and planning where the group would eat based on $5 meal specials. Members of the Tuesday “Lunch Bunch” group include, Mark Williams, Dale Stone, James Neas, Joe Howerton, Sam Lewis, John Greer, and Jeff Holland (deceased).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Children’s Ministry at Friendship Baptist Church, 767 Rocky Point Rd. Conway, AR 72032.
The family would like to thank long-time friend and doctor, John Smith and the staff at Conway Regional Health System for the love and care they gave Monty.
Grandsons, Timmy, Luke, Dustin, Joey, and Nathan McMahan, along with Josh Cummins, will serve as pallbearers. The Denton Deer Camp members will serve as honorary pallbearers.
