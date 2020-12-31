Morgan Evette Canady Payne, 26, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was born on Sept., 29 1994, in Morrilton, Arkansas, to David and Rosemary Payne.
Morgan leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter Malaysia R. Payne (Hattieville, Arkansas); parents, David and Rosemary Payne (Hattieville, Arkansas); one brother Marcus (Jami) Canady of Enola, Arkansas; two sisters Meghan Cowan (Conway, Arkansas) and Micahela Payne (Conway, Arkansas); three nieces Meah Webb, Kate Canady, and Trinity Cooper; two nephews Jackson Canady and Tyler Cowan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, outdoors on the campus of Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3849 Highway 64, Menifee, Arkansas. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at funeral home. Interment New Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cleveland, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.