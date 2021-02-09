Nadean Elaine Guiden, 68 years of age, was born May 27, 1952, to Taft Sr. and Hester Ealy. She went home to the Lord on Feb. 4, 2021.
Nadean was a devoted member and held many positions during her time at Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Twin Groves, Arkansas. She was a bus manufacturer at Amtran (IC Corporation) for 36 years before retiring.
Nadean was a devoted wife, outstanding mother and No. 1 fan to her children. She made it her life’s mission to be present and supportive of her children in all they were involved in. Nadean never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed the weekly Facetime visits with her grandchildren and visiting with family and friends whenever she could. She enjoyed going to the basketball games, making new friends at various food pantries, watching western tv shows, Perry Mason, and playing games on her tablets at home. Nadean was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who came in contact with her.
Nadean is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers (Hubert, Calvin, Clifton, and Kapoleon Ealy); and her sister, Verlean Fields.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Guiden; two sons, Keane and Isaac (LouAnn) Guiden; one daughter, Nakeia Guiden; one stepdaughter, DeKoria Marks; five grandchildren, Zac, Isaac Jr., Gabriel, Gabriella Guiden and Baby A; one sister, Almenta Blackwell; eight brothers, Howard (Telitha) Ealy, Woodrow Ealy, Bobby “T.L” (Tina) Ealy, Billy “L.C.” (Carolyn) Ealy, Taft Jr. (Anna) Ealy, Ralph (Rebecca) Ealy, Dennis (Annie) Ealy and William (Loretta) Ealy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Guy-Perkins Gymnasium in Guy. Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 14 also at Guy Perkins Gymnasium. Burial will follow at Solomon Grove Cemetery.
Online guest book: www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.