Nancy Carol (Quessenberry) Rentfro, age 80, of Vilonia, formerly of Dover, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Wynne, to Phillip Gilbert and Frances Elizabeth Gilbert Quessenberry.
Nancy was a homemaker for many years, raising her two children. Later she worked at the New Store, Bealls, TG&Y, and Alco before retiring, to spend more time with her family, and caring for her husband. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Mommoo).
She was a member of Beryl Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School class, and a former member of Dover First Baptist Church, where she served faithfully for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing with her dogs, feeding the birds and squirrels, and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eulas Rentfro, and an infant daughter.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lisa Rentfro; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Daryl Reynolds; two grandchildren, David and Jen Rentfro, and Molly and Jeffrey Riggs; and two great-grandchildren, Lance and Tristan Riggs; a brother-in-law, Cletus and Dot Rentfro; a cousin, LaHoma and Tom Sulo; along with many loving family and friends.
The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Pollard Cemetery in Dover, with the Rev. Jeff Paxton, and Bro. Wade Lentz officiating, and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Dover, 149 AR-164, Dover Arkansas, 72837 or Beryl Baptist Church, 873 Main St., Vilonia Arkansas, 72173.
