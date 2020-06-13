Nancy Gage, age 78, formerly of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on May 30, 2020.
Nancy was born on Feb. 3, 1942, to Vivian Montine Baily Johnson and William Bryan Johnson in Conway, Arkansas.
She lived in Greenbrier, Arkansas, until her family moved to Galena Park, Texas in the early 1950s. She graduated from Galena Park High School in 1959.
She spent about 20 years of her life as a Navy wife, living in California, Texas, Hawaii (twice), Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia before retirement brought her back to Greenbrier.
During her time as a Navy wife, she welcomed two children into her life; Clint, born in San Jacinto, Texas, and Angie, born in Chula Vista, California. Nancy worked for many years in banks until devoting her time to raising her children. After her last child was in high school, she began working at the University of Central Arkansas. Nancy worked for over 20 years as an administrative assistant at UCA. Nancy had a passion for music. She learned how to play the piano as a child and served as the church organist at Chicamuxen United Methodist Church in Maryland, and Greenbrier United Methodist Church in Arkansas. After retirement from UCA, she served as the secretary at the church, Nancy officially retired as the organist and secretary in December of 2017. Nancy was a member of the Greenbrier United Methodist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jackie F. johnson.
She is survived by her son, William Clinton gage and wife Lise of Magnolia, Texas; her daughter, Rev. Angela Joan Gage and husband John Michael III of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Cody of Magnolia, Texas, and Bailey of Batesville, Arkansas. She is also survived by nieces, numerous cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank the many people who made her care the last two years possible; Dr. John Smith and staff (he doctor of 38 years), Linda Dunn, Legacy Hospice staff, and the congregations of Greenbrier United Methodist Church and Cherokee Village United Methodist Church.
Nancy made a lasting gift to medical research through the Genesis program in Memphis, Tennessee, in hopes that a cure can be found for Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and kidney disease. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Greenbrier United Methodist Church, 2 Tyler St., Greenbrier, Arkansas 72508, or Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 420, Cherokee Village, Arkansas 72525.
A Memorial Service will be July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Greenbrier United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Lyon and Rev. Angie Gage presiding. A family graveside service will be held at a future date.
