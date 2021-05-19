Nancy Jo Penny, 69, went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born Dec. 1, 1951, to the late John L. Clements and Evelyn Clements.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Conway, graduated from Conway High School and obtained bachelor and master degrees in Math Education from the University of Central Arkansas. She spent most of her 30+ year career as a high school math teacher at CHS, where she was well-loved by and dedicated to her students – and easily recognizable driving her 1968 blue and white Ford Ranger pickup. Nancy was also a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church and happily shared her faith and gift of teaching as a nursery volunteer. She had quite the green thumb, was an active Master Gardener and was always on the lookout for a new plant or cutting for her backyard. She loved to spend time with her grandsons, to travel and to exercise with her Jazzercise group. And, of course, she loved Toad Suck Daze and selling chocolate covered frozen bananas with her Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, John L. Clements; and her son, Jason Brett Penny.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Jones Clements; her brother, Tom Clements (Gina) of Sykesville, Maryland; her daughter, Tarah Buckner (Tyler) of Denver, Colorado; and two grandsons, Rowan and Conall Buckner.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, with visitation starting at noon. A time for fellowship will follow the memorial. If you will be gardening afterward (Nancy would approve), feel free to wear your overalls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Conway Public Schools Foundation at https://cps foundation.com/give, or call (501) 267-4078.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.