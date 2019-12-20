Nannie (Nancy) B. Sessions passed from this life to her heavenly home on Dec. 17, 2019, at Conway Regional Medical Center. She was 92 years old.
Nannie was born Sept. 12, 1927, at Searcy, Arkansas, to Zack and Maude Eatmon.
Nannie married Francis Paul Sessions on July 13, 1944. They had been married 72 years at the time of Paul’s passing in 2016.
She was a homemaker, her hobbies were crocheting and reading but her greatest enjoyment came from caring from her children and grandchildren.
Nannie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Alden Phillips, Jessie, Pressie, Russell, Earl, Murl, and Harold Eatmon; two sisters, Nellie Phillips and Hassie Crist; and two grandsons, Jamie and Jeremy Sessions.
Nannie is survived by her sons, Edwin (Anita) Sessions of Millington, Tennessee, Rev. Gary (Martha) Sessions of Bridgeport, Texas, Richard (Brenda) Sessions of Snow, Arkansas, Russell Sessions of Springhill, Arkansas; daughter, Lisa (Carl) Woods of Vilonia, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Ruth Holstead of Conway, Arkansas; plus many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Brother Carl Woods officiating, interment will follow at Beryl Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.