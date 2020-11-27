Naomi Ruth Manley, a devoted Christian, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord at the age of 73. She was born in Berwind, West Virginia, to the late Villa and Conley Owens, Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Manley of Oklahoma and Jim Manley of Greenbrier; two daughters, Melissa (Eric) Ingle of Greenbrier and Heather Stevenson of Georgia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She and our father, Earl J. Manley, Sr., were married 16 years and later divorced. They continued to be in each other’s lives as friends.
She was an avid reader and loved to drink coffee and socialize (she was always up for conversation). With her great memory with names she always remembered everyone’s birthdays and was an excellent Wheel of Fortune player. With her no-nonsense attitude, she was no pushover, having graduated from the School of Hard Knocks. Despite her recent trials, she is now at peace. She will be missed by many but forgotten by few.
“For He shall give His angels charge over you in all your ways. In their hands they shall bear you up, lest you dash your foot against a stone.” Psalms 91:11-12
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larry gacklinfuneralhomes.com
