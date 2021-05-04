Naomia Ruth Phillips, age 78, of North Little Rock died Thursday April 29, 2021, with family by her side. She was born April 7, 1943, in Greenbrier to Herman Jennings and Violet Jennings.
She is preceded in death by her father, Herman Jennings; mother, Violet Jennings; stepmother, Maedean Henderson Jennings; stepbrother, Herbert Carl Henderson; daughter, Angela Phillips; sons, Nathaniel Allen Phillips and Vancel Eddison Phillips.
Naomia was married to Dewayne Eddison Phillips in 1964. She was a member of Cedar Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years and a staff member for 28 years. She served 11 years as a K4 teacher and 17 years as the Director. She retired in 2008 and began taking care of her grandson, Jude, thereafter. Naomia was a faithful servant of God and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She loved being outdoors tending her flower garden, soap making and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Dewayne Phillips; her sister, Mary Jane Wooten and husband, David Wooten; brother, Melvin Jennings and wife, Mary Evelyn Jennings; stepbrother, Jimmy Hardcastle; daughter, Valarie Phillips Wood; grandchildren, Avan Marie Moore and husband, James Andrew Moore, London Brianna Wood, and Jude Nathaniel Phillips; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Danielle Dixon, Parker Jayce Moore; best friend, Jean Kincaid; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway (501.327.7727) officiated by Bro. Charlie Winters and Bro. Andy Moore with burial in Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Pallbearers will be: Mark Jennings, Jacob Davis, Bobby Sweet, Heath Bland, Stephen Bateman, Michael Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are: Travis Vint, Kevin Deislinger, and Bradley Biesenthal.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
