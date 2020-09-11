Nathaniel Brown, 87, of Damascus, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020.
Walk through visitation will be held (today) Friday, Sept. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at noon at Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1514 US-65, Twin Groves, Arkansas.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at Twin Groves Cemetery.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
