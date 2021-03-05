Neal William Brown, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Sunday Feb. 28, 2021.
He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Cross Co., Arkansas, to Elmer and Annie Brown. Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Caubble Brown, the love of his life; brother, Hayward Brown; and his parents.
Neal served in the U.S. Army as Corporal in Korea during the war. After many years overseeing major construction projects in numerous states, Neal brought his family home to Arkansas where he engaged in various business ventures including owning a Western Auto store, a Laundromat, and numerous rental properties. Neal was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Conway, AR and a deacon at Ridgeview Baptist Church in Wynne. He loved to travel and to read, especially books about Presidential history. He was fascinated with any type of gadget or technology. He could fix or build anything. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Neal shared a very special relationship with his mother-in law, Loma Caubble and his two sister-in-laws and their husbands, Sylvia and Charles Crabtree and Georgia and Jim Landrum.
Neal is survived by two daughters, Beth Cantrell (Dan) of Conway and Tina Antley (Greg) of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Dena Clark (Brad), Elissa Pitman (Clint), Christina Wiens (Scott) and Gregory Antley (Katy). Neal is also survived by six great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Friday March 5, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be in Cogbill Cemetery, Wynne, Arkansas.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
