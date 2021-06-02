Nelda Faye May, age 86, of Little Elm, Texas, passed away May 27, 2021. Nelda was born May 7, 1935, in Onia, Arkansas, to Ed and Delma (Sutterfield) Moore. She married James Isaac May on June 12, 1954, in Corinth, Mississippi.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Green and husband Terry; grandson wife, Jared and Kylie Short; granddaughter and husband, Katy and Tyler Bradley; great-grandchildren, Gwynn, Asher, Teagan and Colbie; and siblings, Hazel Reed, Lorene Brown, Bernece Atkison, Nova Braley, Don Moore and Evelyn Rhoades.
A proud sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked as a hairdresser at Midway Beauty Salon in Dallas from 1954 until retiring to Greenbriar, Arkansas on the 3M Ranch in 1979. A devout Bible Study Fellowship Leader. A devoted foster mom alongside her husband, they fostered and raised at least 100 boys. They began their journey at Buckner Boy’s Ranch in 1987. They continued their mission at Azleway Boys Home before finally fostering out of their home in Tyler and opening Bent Tree Boys Ranch.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Norma Quinn.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Dr., Frisco, Texas, 75033. An inurnment will be held at Old Celina Cemetery in Celina, Texas, at a later date.
For those not in attendance, the service will be live streamed promptly at 2 p.m. on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Frisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow -Frisco-757595044332865.
To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com.
