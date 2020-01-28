Nina Wilcox Webb, 94 of Conway passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born on Dec. 19, 1925, in the Pleasant Valley community to Ed and Pug (Hiett) Wilcox.
She is survived by her two sons, Joe Webb (Suzanne) of Conway and Jim Webb (Jan) of Morrilton, a daughter, Sue Bailey (Bill) of Castle Rock, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Russ Webb, Kendra Clay, Keith Webb, Jason Webb, Amanda Hill, Brian Bailey and Erich Bailey; 15 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sandy Wilcox, Shelby Wilcox, and Betty Jo Webb; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Joseph Russell Webb; sisters Bonnie Grummer Cantrell and Montine Purkey; and brothers, Ed Jr., Bill, Wallace and Joe Wilcox.
Mama Nina graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1943. At the age of 41, she commenced her college career at UCA, earning a baccalaureate and a masters degree in education. She retired after 24 years from the Conway Public Schools. She was a long-time member of the Second Baptist Church, chairing the bereavement committee for years, and a most active participant in Silver Sneakers at the Conway Regional Fitness Center. She was never afraid to tackle anything and most often she excelled. In her prime she was known county-wide for her cotton picking ability and world-wide for her chocolate pies.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Stan Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2600 Dave Ward, Conway, Arkansas, 72034 (www.mysecond.family) or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150 (www.alzinfo.org)
