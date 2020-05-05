Norma June Shelton (Miller), 82 of Conway, Arkansas passed from this life Friday May 2, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Rex and Ethel Faye Ramsey Miller. Norma June was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She served as treasurer for the Women’s group (Mary Martha); loved quilting, reading, sewing and spending time with her family. Many may remember she had a craft store in Conway, The Country Galley with Phyllis Williams.
Norma June is also preceded in death by husband Raymond Leslie Shelton; brothers David and Ronald Miller. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Connie Lowe (Joseph); sister Janet Reid; Ron and Phyllis Williams, Laura Williams, Curtis and Marlene Williams, Russ and Rhonda Williams, Robert Reid, Richard Reid, her loving church family and a host of other family and friends.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date and time. Norma Junes family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
