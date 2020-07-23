Norma Rowlett, 102, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away July 22, 2020, at Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab Center. Norma was born on June 9, 1918, in Republican, Arkansas, to the late L.H. Henderson and the late Dolly (Ward) Henderson. She attended Republican Elementary School until the family moved to Guy, where she graduated from high school. After graduation she went to work at the Faulkner County book bindery until the end of World War II. When her husband Don P. Rowlett returned from the war, they purchased a farm in Guy, and operated a dairy until 1958. They sold the farm at that time and moved to Quitman, starting a plumbing and electrical business, which they ran until retirement. At the age of 101, she lived at home alone doing all her household chores. Norma was a faithful member of the Quitman Church of Christ.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Wilma Duncan and Fern Wilson and daughter-in-law, Debra Rowlett.
She is survived by two sons, Donald Rowlett and wife, Carolyn and Gary L. Rowlett; granddaughters, Donna (Marcus) Hogan, Michelle (Alan) Earnhart; great-granddaughter, Chelle (Matthew) Byron; great-grandsons, Cody Earnhart, Dexter (D.J.) McVay and Devyn McVay; and great-great-granddaughter, Laila McVay. Norma was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
An open visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Republican Cemetery.
They family asks that social distancing be observed, and masks worn.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.