Norman C. Ross, 87, of Hot Springs, went to be with the Lord, Sept. 20, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Liberty, Kentucky, to the late Edward and Alice Ross. Norman was a long-time member of Morgan Full Gospel Church. He traveled many years with his wife managing motels. Norman enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years, Reva N. Ross, daughter, Debbie Ross, and brother, James Ross.
Norman is survived by daughters, Joetta Stewart (Arthur), Gigi Pray (Loren), Glenna Ross (Holly), and Gayla Shellnut (Mitchell); six grandchildren, Arthur, Dakota, Kyle, Lyle, Trinity and Delia; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Ross (Toni) and Wilburn Ross.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Morgan Full Gospel Church with Funeral Service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.