Norman Charles Moyer, 66, of Conway, Arkansas, joined the Church Triumphant on May 11, 2020, after battling COVID-19. He was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Cheverly Maryland to Stanley F Moyer, Sr and Margaret “Peggy” Moyer.
He served as Pastor of United Methodist Churches in Alpena, Omaha, Bergman, Holly Grove, Russellville, Chickala, Dry Fork, Forrest City, Clinton, Marshal, Leslie, and Leola. His mission in life was to bring joy into the lives of others. He was a member of Wesley UMC, Conway and attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He was President of the Conway Evening Lions Club.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and brother Stanley F Moyer, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bonda Deere Moyer; daughter, Amanda Yarbo (Bret); sisters, Joyce Hall (Michael) and Linda Moyer- Ketterman (Brian Senior).
Memorials may be given to Wesley UMC, 2310 E. Oak St. Conway, 72032; Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 925 Mitchell St., Conway, 72034, or World Services for the Blind, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR, 72204.
