Norman E Hulbert, 63, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to George and Marjorie Hulbert. Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Hulbert, niece, Kathryn Hulbert Watson, nephew, William Hulbert and his parents.
He worked for the Union Pacific railroad for 37 years and was Secretary of the Fireman and Oilers Union for eight years.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Florence “Liz” Hulbert; son, John C. (Jessica) Hulbert; daughters, Cassandra Hulbert and Jennifer Hulbert; grandchildren, Haley Parks, Timothy McConnaughey and Julius Golden III. He is also survived by sister, Lisa H. (Russ) Leuschen; brothers, Herbert (Katherine) Hulbert and Lawrence (Aisa) Hulbert; and many other friends and relatives that love him.
Norman will be laid to rest at a later date in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
