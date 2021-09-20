Anda Jane Whitten Block, age 44, of Greenbrier, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021.
Anda was born Oct. 6, 1976, in Winchester, Kan., to Randy and Mary (Betsy) Whitten of Greenbrier.
Anda was a graduate of Conway High School and attended Petit Jean Technical College for Child Development. She was the director of Parents Day Out at Greenbrier First United Methodist Church and enjoyed a career in Child Care.
Anda had a great interest in crafting and used those skills in decorating her class room. One of her greatest passions was children and anything Disney. She especially enjoyed the fun and pageantry of Halloween.
Anda is survived by her husband, Chris Block; and her two sons, Andrew J. Block and Cole Block; her parents, Randy and Mary (Betsy) Whitten; her brother, Jordan Whitten of Fort Worth, Texas; Her Mi Mi, Margaret Whitten Blair; mother-in-law, Linda Block; great-mother-in-law, Bertie Downing; brother and sister-in- law, Shaun and Ashley Block; and niece and nephew, Catherine and Will Block; as well as many friends who love and will miss her.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Clovis and Ann Whitten; and Sammie and Jane Davis.
A Memorial Service for Anda will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Greenbrier First United Methodist Church located at 2 Tyler Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Greenbrier First United Methodist Churches Parents Day Out Program.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
