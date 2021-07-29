Andrew Stratton Poindexter, of Conway, and Houston, Texas, was born on Nov. 3, 1965, in Conway, and passed away on July 22nd, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Subiaco Academy in 1984 and attended Tulane University, Hendrix College and the Art Institute of Houston. He was a devoted friend, unique furniture designer, avid gardener and creative chef who enjoyed sharing his passions with everyone he met. “Just a simple guy with a simple agenda ... do no harm and enjoy life ... love, peace, and chicken grease”.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Iva May and Dr. Joe Robbins of Conway; and Ela May and Herbert Poindexter of Chattanooga, Tenn.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. Ann and Dr. Doug Poindexter of Conway; his brother, Joe Poindexter (Mary Ellen) of Atlanta, Ga.; his sister Ruth Johnson (Darren) of Little Rock; his niece, Elaine Poindexter of Atlanta, G.; and his nephew, Parke Poindexter of Atlanta, Ga.
A celebration of Strattons life will be held in Conway at a later date. Friends are encouraged to make a memorial donation in Strattons name to Subiaco Academy, 405 N Subiaco Ave, Subiaco, AR 72865.
