Andrew "Andy" William Shaw, age 42, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife and many who loved him.
He was born Oct. 17, 1978, in Conway, to Jack A. Shaw and Sandra (Goff) Shaw.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim Shaw of Vilonia; his parents, Jack and Sandy Shaw of Vilonia; brother, Chris (Sharise) Shaw of Vilonia; one daughter, Alyssa (Jesse) Swint of Clinton; one son, Tyler (Sammy) LaMarr of Enola; two grandchildren, Braxton and Paisley Swint.
Additionally, Andy is survived by 150+ team members that share his work vision. His friends and loved ones are too numerous to count. His life of servant leadership has touched the lives of every person he ever met.
Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was a faithful servant to his church family for over 20 years. He was an entrepreneur with a great passion for his work family, customers and the meat industry.
The family is deeply grateful for the care provided to Andy by the doctors, nurses and staff of Conway Regional Medical Center, specifically CCU and 1 East for the care and compassion they gave to Andy and his wife during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10, at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 11, at the church with burial following at Vilonia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Shaw, Hunter Shaw, Tyler LaMarr, Jesse Swint, Jeff Williams, Jared Brady, Jeremy Tilley and Cody Goff.
Family requests that all who attend the service please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Scholarship Fund for the Missouri Association of Meat Processors, Mail Checks to MAMP P.O. Box 518, Carthage, MO 64836 or your local FFA chapter.
