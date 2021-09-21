Anita Louise Jackson, age 67, March 21, 1954, to Sept. 17, 2021.
Long term resident of Vilonia, Nita was called home on Sept. 17, 2021. Nita was born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl L. Jackson of North Little Rock, on March 21, 1954.
She began her career at Demographics/Acxiom in Conway, and then with Dun and Bradstreet after her division partnered with them in 2019. She remotely administered data servers at various locations in the U.S. and retired at the end of July 2021.
Nita is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Jackson; one brother, Carl Jackson, Jr.; and one son, Ritchie Dale Ramsey.
Left to cherish and honor her memory are her two sons, Justin (Lauren) Ramsey of Vilonia, and Jason (Carla) Ramsey of Enola. Nita had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Nita is also survived by one brother, James (Barbara) Jackson of North Little Rock; and her fiancé, Butch Smith of Vilonia.
Nita enjoyed life every chance she had, camping, lake time, and cook-outs. Anytime she had with her family she adored, and the family adored her. Nita was known as “Mimi” to the grandkids and Mom to her boys. She was extremely proud of her family and loved them all unconditionally.
Visitation and Celebration of Nita’s life is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Belmont Chapel Church 1 Lester Ln Vilonia, AR 72173.
Commented