Anna Lou McGee Millsap, age 89, of Conway, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born April 13, 1932, in Mulhall, Okla., to James Oliver and Lois Olela McAlister McGee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. Millsap Jr.; a son, Steven Alan Millsap; two sisters, Mary Ruth McGee and Margaret Sue Wiggs; and a brother, James Robert McGee.
Ann was very proud of her children, all who loved her dearly.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard Kim and Debra Millsap; a daughter and her partner, Jayme Millsap Stone and Jerry Reynolds; a daughter-in-law, Jacklyn; seven grandchildren, Geoffrey, Rebekah, Mollie, Maia, Samuel, Andrew and David; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Conway Hospice Senior Care, especially David and Susan, for their loving attention and dedication. Also thanks and love to Misty Nicholas and Kayla Curbow, the girls.
Ann was a prolific reader, a trait she passed down to her children.
Memorials in honor of Ann should go to a library of choice.
A family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date, and arrangements are under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
