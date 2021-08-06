Barbara Miller Throneberry, age 85, of Conway, passed away Aug. 5, 2021. She was born on Sept. 22, 1935, in Little Rock to the late Emmett and Willie Miller.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy B Throneberry.
Barbara is survived by her son, Bart (Karen) Throneberry; and son, Chris (Minette) Throneberry; grandchildren, Casey (Brandon) Thurow, Corey (Lauren) Throneberry, Zach Throneberry and Madi Throneberry; six great-grandchildren, Emerie, Grayson, Gabe and Claire Auden Thurow, Caden and Kinley Throneberry.
Barbara grew up in Little Rock and graduated from Little Rock High School in 1952. She then attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tenn.
There she met the love of her life, Jimmy Throneberry. They married Sept. 12, 1955. They then moved to Abilene, Texas then to East Lansing, Mich.
In 1965, Jimmy’s work brought them to Conway. Many happy years were spent here raising their two boys. Barbara returned to college to finish her degree after moving to Conway. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and also a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught for 22 years in the Little Rock School district as a teaching mentor for the National Teacher Corp, 3rd grade teacher and as a reading teacher for grades 1 through 6.
All through her life she formed deep and lasting friendships from her junior high school group of 13 nicknamed the “Dirty 13”, her teaching years and friendships at her home church, University of Church of Christ.
Barbara loved her family with all her heart. She loved being a mother and a grandmother and having the whole family together at special times of the year. She will be greatly missed.
She loved her church and the happy times with her ladies group, the Bible Study, and potlucks.
The family wants to thank her loving caregiver, Wilma Brooks, Brandon Phipps of HomeWell, all her lady friends, and University Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held at the University Church of Christ in Conway from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday.
Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to University Church of Christ in Conway, Renewal Ranch, Haven House, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
