Betty Sue Long, age 69, of Conway, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.
Betty was born Jan. 31, 1952, in Little Rock, to her late parents, J.B. and Mildred Long.
Betty is survived by her aunts, Mary Collins and Demzel Meeks both of Conway, and Wanda Hamm of Morrilton; along with several cousins; and her close friends. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Tyrone Lee and the staff at Conway Regional Hospital for all their care as well as her special friends at Village Commons Apartments.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 10, at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Faulkner County Humane Society.
