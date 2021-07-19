Betty Sue (Heffington) Miller, age 89 of Damascus, passed from this life Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born February 15, 1932, to the late Barney B. and Ovie (Glover) Heffington in the Holland community.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, William Earl “Buck” Miller; one granddaughter, Allena Marie Miller; sister, Hazel Adkisson; brothers, Farrell Heffington and Dewayne Heffington.
She is survived by one sister, Martha Bailey (Robert), of Conway; one brother, Kenneth Heffington, of Calif.; sister-in-law, Joann Heffington; son, Andy Miller(Paige), of Little Rock; son, Alan Miller, of Damascus; and daughter, Christy McMahan (Charles), of Clinton.
Grandchildren, Madeline Markman and Ally Miller, of Little Rock; Kyle Meek (Stefanie), of Greenbrier; Kelly Meek (Felix Therrien), of Ottowa, Canada; Amanda Maxey (Kenneth), of Greenbrier; Matt McMahan (Kortney), of Damascus; Alyssa Rohr (Bryce), of Bentonville. Great-grandchildren, Caroline and Grant Meek, Wyatt and Bellamy Maxey, Karley, Kinley and Koal McMahan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of beloved friends.
Betty attended school in her community until her senior year, when she transferred to Greenbrier High School after the Holland School burned. It was there she met her future husband, “Buck”. They married in 1958, sharing 42 wonderful years before his passing. Betty was a Christian, and of the Baptist faith. She worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm for three decades. She worked for a combined thirty-six years at Westinghouse, Baldwin Piano, and Greenbrier Public Schools, retiring at the age of 79.
One would be hard-pressed to say that Betty retired then, as she was an avid gardener and loved to share her produce and green hand knowledge. Renowned for her baked goods, especially her Butterfinger cookies, strawberry jam and homemade biscuits, you did not leave her kitchen hungry. Her enjoyment came from tending the needs of her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Special thanks to Crystal Barnett and the staff at Seeds of Love for their compassionate care of our mother. Thank you to Kindred Hospice for your support these past months. Thank you to Dr. Vicki Stancil and Nurses Stacy Parish and M.J. Woodard for your kindness and compassion, and your many years of devotion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seeds of Love, 12 Primrose Lane, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. today at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with visitation one hour prior with Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox Officiating. Burial will follow at Martinville Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Tim Nacke, Bob Bailey, Chris Ault, Rodney Baker, Tommy Lynn Browning and Mike Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kyle Meek, Charles McMahan, Wyatt Maxey, Coy Glover, Brooks Jackson, T.J. Jones, Tim Tyler and Ron Russell.
