Beverly Gurley Holt, age 61, of Conway, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Gurley; stepfather, Tommy Fountain; and sister, Debbie Gurley.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bill Holt; mother, Patsy Fountain; sister, Suzy (David) Seagraves; daughters, Lori Ann Gregory, Sarah Holt Bruce, and Mary (Shannon) Duncan; son, Josh (Jessica) Holt; twelve grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
She graduated from Commerce High School in Commerce, Ga., received an Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education at University of West Georgia, and attended Kennesaw College (now Kennesaw State University).
Beverly inspired all she met with her ability to rise above her physical disabilities to enjoy life, and by her faith in Christ. She had an infectious smile and a great passion for working with children. She has worked at a day care for disabled children and adults, and taught Sunday School and children’s Bible studies.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall at Salem United Methodist Church in Conway.
A memorial service will celebrate her life Saturday in the sanctuary at Salem UMC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem UMC in Conway, or Scottish Right Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR, 72076. (501)-982-3400
Online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstate funeralservice.com
