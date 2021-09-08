Bobby “Bob” Charles Abrams, age 73, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, after a brief battle with leukemia. He was born March 22, 1948, in Deming N.M., the son of the late Willie Abrams and Carrie Abrams Cardin.
Bob was also preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Bennings.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bettizelle Abrams; two daughters, Christie Abrams and husband, Jonathan Gay of Ariz., and Stacy Abrams and husband, Eddie King of Md.; four grandchildren, Zoe Abrams-Gay, Rue Abrams-Gay, Coffey King and Mattea King; brother, B.J. Abrams and wife, Tommie of Greenbrier; two nieces, Betty Hamm and Jody Havens; and extended family and an abundance of friends.
Bob was a long-time member of Springhill Baptist Church and a retired union carpenter and cattle farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
One of his greatest achievements was learning sign language to communicate with his deaf daughters and families. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at McNew Cemetery in Greenbrier, with Bro. Ed Stephenson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s memory to either the Arkansas School for the Deaf Foundation, 2400 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR 72205 or McNew Cemetery, P.O. Box 124, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
