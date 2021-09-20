Bobby Ray “Bob” Hailey, age 89, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He was born Saturday, Aug. 13, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Aubrey S. Hailey and Emily Wilson.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara B. Hailey.
Bob is survived by his son, Doug Hailey (Lisa); daughter, Janet Hailey; three grandchildren, Brittnee Elrod (Searcy), Jared Hailey and Ashton Hailey.
Bob (also affectionately known as “Truck”) attended and played football at SMU. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a lifelong Methodist and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Conway. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. Pastor Michael Roberts of First United Methodist Church will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite organization.
