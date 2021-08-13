Carlton “Cotton” Wayne Keathley, age 79, passed from this life on Aug. 3, 2021, at his home in Conway, surrounded by his wife and two children.
He was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Conway, the youngest child of Eva McNinch and Warren Keathley. When he was eight, the family moved to Bakersfield, Calif., where he grew up. Cotton graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1959.
In his early twenties, he moved to Hayward, Calif., and became a journeyman plumber, where he worked on plumbing for large corporate building development, including running medical gas lines at UCSF and Laurel Grove Hospitals.
Cotton loved to garden, hunt and fish, especially spending time with his brothers, nephews and son fishing for sturgeon in the San Francisco Bay. He also cared deeply about the environment and was an avid recycler for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Delores; his two children, Michael Keathley of Conway and Kimberly Lawrence of Palo Alto, Calif.; his four grandchildren, Michaela and McKenzie Keathley, and Jackson and Julia Lawrence; two siblings, Bob Keathley of Bakersfield, Calif., and Lou Souers of Corona del Mar, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Cotton was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Della Lea; brothers, Denver and Ray Keathley; and four other siblings that died at a young age.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements made by Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway;
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Soul Food Café Mission, P.O. Box 1555, Conway, AR 72033.
Cotton was caring and lived his life with honesty and integrity. He will be dearly missed by so many who loved him. Rest in peace forever.
