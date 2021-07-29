Caroline Sue Hance Cummings, age 65, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Mrs. Cummings was born to the late Woodrow Hance and Edna Watkins Hance in Exeter, Calif., on Saturday, June 9, 1956.
Mrs. Cummings worked as a Court Clerk in the Pulaski County Court System, serving the citizens of Pulaski County for several years. She was a member of GAP Mission Church in Saltillo, for many years. Caroline enjoyed playing games on her phone and spending time with her loving family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of thirteen years, Frank Cummings of the home; her son, Justin Allen (Shannon); her grandson, Blaze Allen; two brothers, Larry Hance of Conway; Ron Hance (Maggie) of Bigelow; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Cummings is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jason Allen; two daughters, Jessica Louise and Stephanie Michelle; and one brother, Jim Hance.
Visitation for Caroline was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Funeral Services were at 10 a.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with burial to follow at New Liberty Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Larry Hance, Johnny Hance, Cliff Hance, Eric Watson, Tommy Henry and Josh Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mikhail Long and Justin Case.
Pastor Jarla Collier will officiate.
