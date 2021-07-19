Carolyn Louise Hindsley Loomis Ellenburg was born December 2, 1952, in Helena, a daughter to Jimmy O’dell Hindsley and Catherine Louise Corder. Carolyn passed away in Little Rock, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 69.
Carolyn was a member of the Beryl Baptist Church. After her first husband Danny Loomis passed away, Carolyn found love again after meeting Kenny Ellenburg. She and Kenny married on April 7, 1989, in Marvell, and were married for 31 years, when Carolyn made her journey home to Heaven.
On a Friday or Saturday night you might find her and Kenny taking a short weekend trip to Branson or on a dance floor dancing somewhere. Carolyn or “Mamaw” as she was known by her grandchildren loved planting flowers, gardening and cooking. She would also be playing some kind of shenanigans with some of her friends. There definitely was never a dull moment when mamaw was around.
Most of all she loved her family deeply, they were the light of her life. She will surely be missed by everyone who knows her.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; and the father of her children, Danny Loomis.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Ellenburg, of Vilonia; daughters, Tammy Barron and husband Tracey and Kristy Loomis, all of Vilonia; brother, O’dell Hindsley Jr and wife Sheila of Marvell; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Bob Neal and Sons – Brickell Funeral Home in Marvell. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Park in Helena, with Paul Hudson officiating.
Service and arrangements are by Bob Neal and Sons –Brickell Funeral Home 350 Hwy 49 Marvell, AR. 870-829-2515.
