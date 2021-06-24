Christina Louann Strickland, age 35, of Conway, departed this life June 14, 2021.
Funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Visitation is at 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Both to be held at the funeral home.
Interment Owens Cemetery, Plumerville.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway. (501)-327-1124 Online guestbook and condolences available at www.larrygacklin funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.