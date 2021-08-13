Christopher Dale Green, age 53, of Onia, passed away Aug. 12, 2021, at Baxter County Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. Christopher was born April 2, 1968, in Batesville, to Roy and Garilyn Partee Green. Christopher worked in identification technology sales and attended church services at Siloam Fellowship Church in Mountain View, and Second Baptist Church in Conway.
Chris is survived by his parents, Roy and Garilyn Partee Green; wife, Jennifer Fletcher Green; daughters, Makenzie and Mallory; and brother, Michael Green.
No formal funeral services will be held right now; memorial service to be determined.
