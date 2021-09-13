Christopher Dayton Nielsen, age 35, and born April 27, 1986, unexpectedly met his Lord on Sept. 10. He was a 2005 graduate of St. Joseph High School and was a former member of Knights of Columbus Council 4143. Chris also belonged to St. Joseph’s Cub Scout and BSA Troop 78.
Chris worked his way through high school and college as a meat cutter for Harps Food Stores in Vilonia and Mayflower. He earned both a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, and a Masters Degree in Mental Health Counseling, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Central Arkansas. He subsequently became a licensed counselor through the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. He began his career at DaySpring Behavioral Health in Russellville and later was affiliated with Conway’s Pinnacle Pointe Outpatient Behavioral Health and Conway Counseling and Wellness. Chris also provided counseling and therapy throughout the U.S. for the Better Health website.
In his free time, Chris was an avid salsa dancer who also practiced Acroyoga. He loved movies and was a comic book and comic book statue collector. He operated his own YouTube channel known as Collectors Therapy.
Chris is survived by his parents, Raymond and Donna Nielsen from Conway; and his life partner, Amanda Prescott, also from Conway. His relatives include his aunt, Jennifer Downs from Maumelle; his uncle, Greg Downs (Pat) from Little Rock; his first cousins, David Downs (Hannah) and Lauren Downs Korte (Hunter) also from Little Rock.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Margaret Nielsen from Seguin, Texas; and Dr. Don and Letitia Downs from Little Rock.
Chris’ services will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, beginning with a Rosary followed by visitation and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 15. Both will be officiated by St. Joseph Pastor Father Tony Robbins. Internment follows at the St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Chris’ family welcomes donations made in honor of his passion to promote mental health. He devoted his professional life to giving his clients quality services while also recognizing finances are often a barrier for people needing treatment. If you would like to support financial assistance for those seeking mental health services, please contact Conway Counseling and Wellness Center at 855 South German Lane, Conway, AR 72034. Phone (501)-358-6606.
