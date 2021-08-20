Clara Webb (McCain) Douthitt, age 93, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, in Grapevine, Texas. Clara was born May 22, 1928, in Pine Bluff, to Doc and Ruth (Paslay) McCain. She was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and attended Hendrix College in Conway.
In March 1950 Clara married John Edward Douthitt of Batesville. Clara and John moved to Denton in 1965 where they were active members of First United Methodist Church. Clara was a lifetime member of United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and sponsored United Methodist Youth Fellowship during their children’s involvement. She was also a member of the Continuing Care Committee, Searchers Sunday School Class and the Trippers travel club. In the community she was a member of Ann’s Haven/VNA Auxiliary and Denton Area Retired School Personnel. Clara worked for the Denton Independent School District, serving as registrar for both Denton High School and Ryan High School.
Mrs. Douthitt was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Douthitt (1983).
She is survived by three children; Barbara Woolsey of Grapevine, David Douthitt (Jill) of Flower Mound, and John Douthitt (Stephanie) of Midland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan Woolsey (Ashley), Jordan Watters (Justin), Hunter James (Clint), Bret Douthitt (Billie), Connor Douthitt, Chase Douthitt and Ben Douthitt.
Clara was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Jake Woolsey, Walker Woolsey, Kasen Watters, Travis Douthitt, Parker Douthitt, and River James. She also has many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to one of the following:
First United Methodist Church, Denton.
The John Douthitt Memorial Scholarship Fund at UNT, Denton.
Or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 201 South Locust Street, Denton.
