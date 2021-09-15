Clint Edward Jones, age 38, of Conway, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, and went to be with his Lord. He was born Feb. 3, 1983, in Conway, to the late Eddie and Kathy Jones. Clint was a loving father, brother and uncle who loved to spend time with his family. He also enjoyed classic cars, antiques and woodworking. Clint was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Clint is survived by his daughter, Ashley Webb; sister, Melissa Cook; nieces, Jazmine Trammell and Raven Jones; and many more family and friends.
A Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at Bono Baptist Church.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
