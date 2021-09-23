Donna B. Walpole, age 97, of North Little Rock passed away Sept. 21, 2021. She was born in Austin, Ark., on April 23, 1924, to Maudie and James Walpole. She was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church for many years. Donna loved her family and friends dearly.
She enjoyed tending to her flowers and yard, along with cooking, especially fudge. She had many stories of her 36 years working at Franklin Electric where she eventually retired from.
She made many new friends during her time living in Conway at College Square, Village Park Assisted Living and even her short time at Salem Nursing. Village Park referred to her as their in house “granny” so in the long run she did have children. We are very grateful for their love and care.
She is preceded in death by six sisters; five brothers; and her parents.
She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, many of which she could tell you their birthdays any time you visited her along with many wonderful family stories.
A graveside service is being held at 1 p.m. today Sept. 24, 2021, at Mayflower Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your nursing home/assisted living of choice to their in-house beauty shop for those who love getting their hair done every week like she did.
Arrangements by Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main St, North Little Rock, AR 72114, 501-758-1170.
Commented