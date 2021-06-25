Earl Ray Brown, age 66, of Greenbrier, passed away on June 24, 2021.
Graveside will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at McNew Cemetery with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
