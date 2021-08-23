Edmund Andrew “Andy” Stoddard, was born on Sept. 14, 1966, in Nevada, Mo., to Edmund A. Stoddard and Earline (Hallam) Stoddard. Andy was a resident at Conway Human Development Center for most of his adult life. He journeyed to be with his Savior on Aug. 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his dad.
Andy is survived by his mother, Earline Stoddard of Bryant; Ellen (Ron) Boling of Searcy; Charles (Denise) Stoddard of Paragould; and Chad (Victoria) Stoddard of Marked Tree, all of Arkansas.
He is also survived by four nieces and five nephews, as well as a great-nephew, and a great-niece.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to the Children’s Ministry at Southside Community Church in Paragould.
Arrangements entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral Home, Alexander, AR.
