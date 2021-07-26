Elizabeth Ann Marlow, age 84, of Danville, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Turley, Okla., to the late Robert Ernest Morris and Grace Edna
Williams. Elizabeth was a Ward Clerk at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville for 18 years. She was married to Roger Marlow for 60 years.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Marlow of Danville; three children, Wynn and Morris Steincamp of Oklahoma City, Okla., Nick and Joy Marlow of Stillwater, Okla., and Leslie and Al Lott of Tulsa, Okla.; three grandchildren and one-great-granddaughter.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online Guest Book and Condolences at www. cornwellfuneralhomes.com
Commented