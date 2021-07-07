Ella Mae McCoy departed this life on July 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, surrounded by all of her children and her granddaughter.
Ella was born on August 11, 1944, in Mount Vernon, to the late Cleveland Bedford and Louise Hardin Bedford. She was raised in Mount Vernon and earned her education in the White County Training Schools.
She spent her adult life in several states before settling in Conway.
At an early age, Ella accepted Christ at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. In the early ‘70s, she joined United Baptist Church in Conway. Later, she united with Fellowship Bible Church where she remained a faithful member until her passing. During her tenure, she enjoyed her service to the youth ministry.
Ella developed a strong work ethic early in life, beginning her career as a retail associate. She retired from Conway Human Development Center (CHDC) in the early 2000s. By no means was this her last job; she faithfully committed her last days of service to providing childcare in her home. Anyone who knew Ella, knew that she loved to travel; she was very outgoing.
Ella is preceded in death by two brothers, Cleveland (Mary) Bedford, Jr., and Larry (L.T.) Bedford; and two brothers-in-law, Dallas Funnell, and Joe McCray, Sr.
Ella leaves to cherish many loving memories, a daughter, Debra (David) Bowser of Conway; three sons, Mark of Houston, Texas; Tony of Conway; and Rodney McCoy of Tyler, Texas; one granddaughter, Davidra Bowser of Conway; and three sisters, Lurlene Funnell, Daisy (Henry) Mason, and Carolyn McCray, all of Conway; a sister-in-law, Tommie Bedford of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fellowship Bible Church in Conway, with Pastor Ken Wilson, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will take place at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements completed by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway.
Commented