Elmer Eugene “Gene” Gambill, passed away Aug. 31, 2021, in Conway, at the age of 94. He lived in Greenbrier, with his beloved wife of 74 years, Barbara Arlyn (Mitchell) Gambill. Together the couple had four children, along with nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Gene was born April 14, 1927, in Palatka. He was a US Navy veteran of WWI, He was a Baptist minister working in the Baptist Missionary Association (BMA) for over 65 years. He served churches in Missouri, Arizona, and Arkansas before retiring in 2015.
Funeral services for Gene will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday Sept. 3, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR, www.bishopcritesfuneral home.com
