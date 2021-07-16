Evelyn Joyce Jones Clements, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on September 5, 1925, to the late Chester and Willie Firestone Jones. Evelyn was a life-long resident of Conway, a graduate of Conway High School and a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
She married the love of her life, John; in 1949, and went on to work for Safeway until retirement. Above all, Evelyn loved to have fun, be it traveling, fishing, shopping, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, cooking family dinners, searching through junk shops or cheering on the Razorbacks.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Clements; brothers, Chester “C.H.” Jones and Ed Jones; sisters, Norma Jean Hall and Joan Ethridge; daughter, Nancy Penny; and grandson, Jason Brett Penny. Survivors include her son, Tom (Gina) Clements of Sykesville, Md.; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Marie) Clements, Charisse (Ryan) Millet and Tarah (Tyler) Buckner; and eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy Clements, Julia Clements, Hailey Forgrave, Jack Clements, Bleu Dibert, Aurelia Millet, Rowan Buckner and Conall Buckner.
She also leaves behind special nieces, Sharron Clements and Michelle Jones; nephew, David Irwin; devoted family friend, Randy Newman; as well as many other loving family members, life-long friends and faithful caregivers.
Visitation was held at 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Arkansas (https://www.alzark.org/).
