Faye Sanson, passed away at Seeds of Love on Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 93. She was born in Chester, on Nov. 25, 1927, to Richard and Hettie Hall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Hettie Hall; husband, William H. Sanson; and three siblings.
Faye is survived by her sons, David W. Sanson, and Steve Sanson (Brenda); daughters, Barbara (David) Money and Kathy (Billy) White; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Ray) Phillips, Shannon (Emily)Money, Trish White, Jarred White, Jodi (Jody) Brewer, Jessica (Sean) Baker, Beau Sanson, Spencer (Holly) Sanson and Sayle Sanson; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Hall, and Richard Hall.
She was a graduate of Conway High School and UCA with a BSE in elementary education and a MSE in Counseling and Library Science. She taught school at Enola for 30 years. After retirement, she worked at Faulkner County Day School.
She was a long-time member of Enola Church of Christ then University Church of Christ after moving to Conway. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, knitting and Bible studies.
There will be a private family graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Enola Church of Christ or University Church of Christ.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
