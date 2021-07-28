Florine Graham Bell, age 90, arrived safely home to be with her Lord on July 9, 2021. She was born June 30, 1931, in Red Hill, to Letcher Mae and Tommy Graham, number 5 of 9 children. She graduated from Conway High School and married the love of her life, Bill Bell, on Dec. 20, 1950. She worked as a telephone operator for a short time and was administrator of Meadowlake Nursing Home for many years. She was an active volunteer through her church and community, serving as Sunday School teacher, as a leader in various Bible Study Fellowship positions, Conway Junior Auxiliary, Conway Civic League, and Ida Burns PTA.
Her most loved profession however, was that of wife, mom, Grandmomma and GG. She was always available to help her family and friends, doing so with her beautiful smile and positive attitude. She loved and was loved by most people she met but she had a special love and joy that was evident when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each one felt that he or she was her favorite when with her.
She and Bill traveled the world together and enjoyed activities with many friends until Bill’s Parkinsons kept them homebound. Both Bill and Florine accepted these years with grace and positive attitude, teaching their family about strength and faith in the Lord as Bill’s health declined, until he died July 25, 2006. During her years as a widow, Florine remained active, going to church, exercising with the Silver Sneakers program, reading books, enjoying her yard with birds and flowers, shopping with her best friend Jo Avra, and making the best of her life even in the later years of her own declining health when she had to give up these activities. She taught her family much during her life.
Florine was treasured by her family and friends and known for her love of spontaneity and flexibility and willingness to put aside her own schedule to help someone else out. She is remembered for her constant big smile, unconditional love, and for being a powerful prayer warrior. She loved life but always looked forward to the next and best life in heaven with Jesus. She was a member of Four Winds Church, and prior to that, a founding member of University Church of Christ.
Florine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Hurlis and JB Graham; and four sisters, Avanelle, Eldeen, Arlene, Patsy and one sister, Linda Williams, who recently passed away.
She is survived by her children, Jack Bell and Ginny, Randy Bell and Suzy, Cindy Hendricks and Bruce; her 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Bell (Kim), Emily Pruett (John), Alex Bell (Lauren), Jessica Elliott (Rick), Danielle Barron (Adam), Austin Bell (Emily), Lauren King (Tyler), Will Hendricks (Marianna), Owen Bell (Amy), Rob Hendricks (Jess), and Zac Hendricks (Mary Ann); and 30 great-grandchildren, Abby, Brooks, Wyatt, Jane, JD, Charlotte, Rooney, Lila, Truett, Grey, Louise, Finn, Caroline, Parks, Lucas, Savannah, Marshall, Graham, Hudson, Dottie, Will, Thomas, Sloane, Olivia, Audrey, Harper, Levi, Maddox, Sacha and Benjamin.
She is also survived by one brother, Glesol Graham of Fla. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Special thanks to the Hospice Home Care staff, especially her nurse David and to her loving home caregivers, especially her close friend, April Givan, as well as Carole, Chasta, Rhaegan, Danielle, and YahYah.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday followed by her Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Four Winds Church, Conway. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor would be appreciated to: Four Winds Church, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and The Ministry Center.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
