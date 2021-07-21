Frances Inez (White) Thomas, went to fill her mansion prepared for her in heaven on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home in Mena, at the age of 98 years, 7 months and 6 days. She was born to Monroe and Maggie (Brown) White on December 11, 1922, in Drew County, in the Possum Valley Community. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Conway.
Frances was known by many names. To her son she was Mom, to her grandchildren she was Granny, to her nieces and nephews she was Aunt Ace, to her siblings she was Inez and to her friends she was Frances. She taught school briefly but decided her duty was to be a homemaker so she devoted herself to that. Inez was a skilled seamstress, making drapes, wedding gowns, men’s suits, ladies’ dresses, etc. She loved to quilt and crochet. She had a green thumb so her hobby was working in her flower beds. She was light on her toes as evidenced as she and her husband Pete square danced around the floor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Maggie White; and in 2005 by her beloved husband, Melburn E. “Pete” Thomas who was the love of her life.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill White of Conway, and Travis White of Conway, and a sister, Majorie White Knowles Craig of Wilmar.
Survivors are her son, Michael A. Thomas and his wife Velma of Mena; two grandsons, Christopher Thomas of Mechanic Falls, Maine and Adam Thomas and wife Camille of Las Vegas, Nev.; a step grandson, Tommy Bullock of Sarepta, LA.; and a very special grandson by love, Kelton McCuien of Conway; two sisters, Nell Grimes of Phoenix, Ariz., and Ethel Stiles of Lake City, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Faye White of Conway; six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She is also survived by her “four-legged step-grandchildren” Lucy and Bella.
Visitation will be held at 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Griffin-Leggett Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, in Conway.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the 16th Section Cemetery, Drew County, Arkansas.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Thomas, Adam Thomas and Kelton McCuien.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the 16th Section Cemetery, Renee Knowles, 324 Longview Road, Wilmar, AR 71675, or to Elite Hospice, 602 DeQueen Street, Mena, AR 71953.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Home Care in Conway, Arkansas and Elite Hospice in Mena, Arkansas for the compassion, superb care, and their ministry that was shown to Frances during the last months of her life, to Carol for the song and laughter, to Lucy and Beatrice for their volunteer time and friendship, to Felicia, Michelle and Kristen who cared for Frances on a weekly basis, and to Kandy, Linda, Keith, Sadie and Jennifer whose professionalism, care and love.. You have been like family to us and we will never forget what you did for us during a very difficult time.
