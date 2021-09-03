Gary Doyne Stell, JD departed this life far too soon to be with his heavenly father on Aug. 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Gary was born Feb. 19, 1959, in Conway to the late Mary Lillian and Doyne Leon Stell. At six weeks old, Gary’s family moved to Beaumont, Texas. Gary was a 1977 graduate of Forest Park High School in Beaumont where he was a three year member of the varsity baseball team.
Gary received a BA degree in Political Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a law degree from Louisiana State University. It was in high school that Gary met the love of his life, Suzanne Williams. They were married in Beaumont on Nov. 18, 1989, and settled in Dallas.
Gary is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Suzanne; their two sons, Drew Taylor and wife Amanda and Brett Austin and wife Sarah; his sister and her husband, Susan and Patrick Kadilis; his stepmother, Wanda Stell; father-in-law, R. O. Williams Jr.; brother-in-law Robert O. (Bill) Williams III and wife Jill; and nephew, Jacob Kadilis; and nieces, Maddi and Rory Williams. He is also survived by the loving Brewer and Stell families in Arkansas and the extended Williams families in Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 2, at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory may be made online or by mail to Shelton School, 17301 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75252, to the American Cancer Society or to the local charity of your choice.
For the full version of this obituary, visit https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Gary-Stell
