George Grover Shaw, Jr., passed into the loving arms of Christ Jesus on Aug. 31, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Chindarat Charoenwongse Shaw; his precious children, Rebecca Edith Shaw Smith and Matthew Smith, Marguerite Shaw Tyson and Terry Tyson, George Scott Shaw, Sally Emaline Shaw Schwendenmann and Robert Schwendenmann; his 18 beloved grandchildren; and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three nephews; one niece; and their families.
George was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Virginia Shaw; his sisters, Virginia Shaw Hoy, Marguerite Anne Couch; and his parents, Marguerite Blanks Shaw and George Grover Shaw, Sr.
George was most passionate about loving his family and people experiencing the love and healing from Jesus Christ. He never met a stranger! A true hero, our Dad Commander George Shaw, US Navy (Ret.) served in the Korean War and loved his country, the United States of America! A great advocate of education and music, he started the Peggy M. Spence Endowed Piano Scholarship at the University of Central Oklahoma as well as donating a Steinway grand piano. His heart was for everyone to have a bright and happy future. He loved to fly, read a library of books, drive his fast cars, enjoy a fine martini and watch a good game of sports. He was always a gentleman; charming, kind, wise, gracious and so generous.
He was full of life and wonder and his eyes always sparkled with joy! We will miss him so but all of Heaven rejoices as one of Father God’s favorites has returned Home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at the University of Central Oklahoma Radke Fine Arts Theatre, in the Center for Transformative Learning building (next to the Liberal Arts building.) Interment will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10, 2021, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway.
