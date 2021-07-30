Gladys T. Waters, age 80, of Conway, departed this life on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Morrilton, to the late William L. Thompson and Margaret (Moore) Thompson.
She is preceded in death by one grandchild.
She is survived by four sons, Sherman Waters of Wichita, Kan., Bobby (Lavonne) Waters of Omaha, Neb., Rickey (Doris) Waters of Little Rock, and Curtis Waters of Conway; one daughter, Jacquelin Stubbs of Jacksonville; one sister, Mae Willie Jones of Little Rock; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Greater Second Baptist Church, 5615 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, AR.
Church visitation at 9 to 11 a.m. prior to service.
Walk-through visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Interment Ray Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
